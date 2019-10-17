Apple releases official ‘Immortality’ trailer for Apple TV+ ‘Dickinson’ series

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa guest stars.

MacDailyNews Take: Even though we don’t believe that we’re in audience for this one, it is an interesting concept. Hopefully the producers, writers, and talent can pull it off!

The song in the trailer is “Grrrl Like” by Dope Saint Jude.