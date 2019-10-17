Apple AirPods, scorned initially, but now among the most successful CE product ever

Brian Santo for IEEE Spectrum:
AirPods are in a class by themselves: You would be hard-pressed to think of another consumer product that went from being so mocked to so many millions sold. “Expensive and easy-to-lose cigarette butts,” one reviewer opined upon first encountering them. AirPods turned out to be so advanced they overcame all those negatives.
For starters, AirPods didn’t (and don’t) fall out anywhere near as often as people originally feared. Not everyone’s earholes are the same shape, and AirPods fit some people better than others. But, generally speaking, for most people they stay put.
Most reviewers agree that among all wireless headphones, AirPods excel when it comes to maintaining a Bluetooth connection with whatever device they’re paired with, and that’s due to the W1… Bluetooth headphones are notorious for occasional interruptions. But such dropouts rarely happen with W1-equipped headphones, users say. Also, earphones and headphones equipped with W1s have pretty good battery life; Apple says that’s a function of superior discharge management, also performed by the W1.’
Apple doesn’t break out sales of AirPods, but a widely cited estimate suggests that it shipped 14 million to 16 million AirPods in 2017. The same analyst believes the company probably doubled its sales of AirPods in 2018 and projects that the number of shipments might be as high as 80 million in 2020.
MacDailyNews Take: AirPods are yet another in a long line of Apple products that were mocked by fools initially, but which went on to become wildly successful!
4 Comments
Just like the Apple Watch, the Geeks can’t take it, Leo LaPorte, The Verge?
Leo LPorte – I can’t believe I used to listen to that guy…
Where I don’t think AirPods get all the credit they are due is as a telephone “headset” for when you are on the phone. I work from my home and spend more than three hours a day on the phone. The AirPods have a great mic and are so comfortable I forget I have them in. The ability to “rotate” each one in and out of your ear without interrupting your call is just magic. So much better than the uncomfortable, ear sweat inducing headphones I used for YEARS. Love them so much!
Remember the usual gang of idiots who posted their scorn for AirPods on this forum? Just as MDN iCals stupid pundits, they should keep a list of idiot pronouncements from the forum to be highlighted during their next negative predictions. Oh never mind, they’ll just change handles.