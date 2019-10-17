Samsung admits anyone can unlock Galaxy S10’s on display fingerprint reader

A major security flaw that means any fingerprint can unlock a Galaxy S10 phone has been acknowledged by Samsung.
The issue was spotted by a British woman whose husband was able to unlock her phone with his thumbprint just by adding a cheap screen protector.
When the S10 was launched, in March, Samsung described the fingerprint authentication system as “revolutionary”.
After buying a £2.70 gel screen protector on eBay, Lisa Neilson found her left thumbprint, which was not registered, could unlock the phone.
She then asked her husband to try and both his thumbs also unlocked it.
And when the screen protector was added to another relative’s [Galaxy S10] phone, the same thing happened.
MacDailyNews Take: “Samsung’s revolutionary security” tech triumphs yet again. Every time the South Korean dishwasher maker wanders off the Apple-provided script, hilarity ensues!
What’s next, will the phones self-combust, burning homes and cars to cinders?
Get a real iPhone, Lisa.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Mike Caine” for the heads up.]
10 Comments
Interesting. I don’t use a screen protector, so I’d never thought about the impact that one would have on an in screen reader.is there any in screen fingerprint reader that works properly WITH a screen protector? If that’s not known as of yet, you can bet there will be a bucket full of YouTubers ON it by this afternoon. 🙂
I have used an iPhone both with and without a screen protector, no difference. I have also tested both with using a different persons fingerprint, on a bet, unfortunately we never agreed on a dollar amount for the bet, I would have won. But that was on an iPhone.
But on a Samsung, apparently all bets are off either way, but I think we knew that.
Just one of the many reasons why I would never buy a samscum device. They never have put their users interests first. It’s all about trying to sell as much crap as possible.
Maybe Touch ID embedded in the screen isn’t such a great idea afterall.
Pick a Samsung video.
1) https://youtube.com/watch?v=kXLA-oOHM0Y
2) https://youtu.be/5DV8c25-poA
any Lawyers out there waiting?
Google Radar will be the same me too…..
LOL… But hey, I have all that screen! So worth not having any security.
Woops!
If it’s hardware… eff em, get them to fix it.
If it’s software, the same. It will just cost them less.
Revotutionary! Samsung invented the button!