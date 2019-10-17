Samsung admits anyone can unlock Galaxy S10’s on display fingerprint reader

A major security flaw that means any fingerprint can unlock a Galaxy S10 phone has been acknowledged by Samsung.

BBC News:

The issue was spotted by a British woman whose husband was able to unlock her phone with his thumbprint just by adding a cheap screen protector.

When the S10 was launched, in March, Samsung described the fingerprint authentication system as “revolutionary”.

After buying a £2.70 gel screen protector on eBay, Lisa Neilson found her left thumbprint, which was not registered, could unlock the phone.

She then asked her husband to try and both his thumbs also unlocked it.

And when the screen protector was added to another relative’s [Galaxy S10] phone, the same thing happened.