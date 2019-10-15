Google’s new Pixel 4 is an overpriced disappointment; get a real iPhone instead

Google today announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones at an anticlimactic event in New York.

Jason Perlow for ZDNet:

If you compare the specifications of the Google Pixel 4 and Galaxy S10, they are very similar, with some minor differences… The Galaxy S10 Plus has three main cameras, whereas the Pixel 4 XL only has two.

The main difference between the Pixel 4 and its [Android] competitors is that Google’s device utilizes a facial unlock system similar in functionality — although not in technology implementation — to the iPhone 11’s Face ID. It does this by using a miniature radar array, called Project Soli, for motion sensing, combined with the face unlock dot projection and infrared sensors. That means it eschews the under-screen fingerprint sensor of the S10 (and other devices like the Huawei P30 and the OnePlus 7) entirely for facial recognition…

The 64GB 5.7-inch Pixel 4 starts at $799, with the 128GB version costing $899 (comparatively, Apple’s storage increase increments are done at $50 bumps). The Pixel 4XL starts at $899 with 64GB and goes up to $999 with 128GB.

If you wanted to see innovation and value out of the Pixel 4 launch, forget it. What we got instead was overpriced, underpowered, and delivered too late. The company could do better, but clearly, it thinks its customers would rather pay a premium so that they can get software updates on time. How freaking arrogant and stupid is that?