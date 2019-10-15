Google’s new Pixel 4 is an overpriced disappointment; get a real iPhone instead

Google today announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones at an anticlimactic event in New York.
If you compare the specifications of the Google Pixel 4 and Galaxy S10, they are very similar, with some minor differences… The Galaxy S10 Plus has three main cameras, whereas the Pixel 4 XL only has two.
The main difference between the Pixel 4 and its [Android] competitors is that Google’s device utilizes a facial unlock system similar in functionality — although not in technology implementation — to the iPhone 11’s Face ID. It does this by using a miniature radar array, called Project Soli, for motion sensing, combined with the face unlock dot projection and infrared sensors. That means it eschews the under-screen fingerprint sensor of the S10 (and other devices like the Huawei P30 and the OnePlus 7) entirely for facial recognition…
The 64GB 5.7-inch Pixel 4 starts at $799, with the 128GB version costing $899 (comparatively, Apple’s storage increase increments are done at $50 bumps). The Pixel 4XL starts at $899 with 64GB and goes up to $999 with 128GB.
If you wanted to see innovation and value out of the Pixel 4 launch, forget it. What we got instead was overpriced, underpowered, and delivered too late. The company could do better, but clearly, it thinks its customers would rather pay a premium so that they can get software updates on time. How freaking arrogant and stupid is that?
MacDailyNews Take: Boring junk.
If you’ve settled for carrying an Android phone and stumbled here via search engine: Get a real iPhone this year instead. You’ll thank us later – profusely.
2 Comments
LOL at square camera bulge that imitates iPhone 11 Pro in appearance, but only has 2 cameras. Guessing the other “dot” is microphone. Google is so derivative 🙄
No headphone jack, no sd card. Why would I get it?
At least it’s not curated, but no.
iPhone, hell no.
Fortunately, on Android, there are other providers.
I commend the writer for drilling them “a new one”. No fan zone.