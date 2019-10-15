Goldman Sachs CEO: Apple Card is the most successful credit card launch ever

On a conference call Tuesday, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon called his bank’s rollout of the Apple Card “the most successful credit card launch ever.”

High Son for CNBC:

“In three short years, we have raised $55 billion in deposits on the Marcus platform, generated $5 billion in loans, and built a new credit-card platform and launched Apple Card,” Solomon said, adding “which we believe is the most successful credit card launch ever.”

Continuing on the Apple Card, which the bank built in partnership with the iPhone maker, Solomon said that “since August, we’ve been pleased to see a high level of consumer demand for the product. From an operational and risk perspective, we’ve handled the inflows smoothly and without compromising our credit underwriting standards.”