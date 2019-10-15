Apple renews four TV series for season 2, prior to Apple TV+ launch

The Hollywood Reporter:

While The Morning Show will be key to the launch of TV+, Apple has started revealing its second wave of projects. M. Night Shyamalan thriller Servant will launch Nov. 28, and Octavia Spencer’s Truth Be Told is due Dec. 6.

Renewals already are being handed down for Dickinson (production on season two is underway), with See, Little America and the Hilde Lysiak drama Home Before Dark also quietly picked up.

Morning Show, picked up with a two-season, 20-episode order, already is searching for a high-profile male lead to replace Steve Carell (who, spoiler alert, has a one-year deal).