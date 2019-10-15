How to select, copy, and paste text in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

Apple has improved the ways you can quickly select, copy, and paste text, but the new gestures take some learning — especially if you regularly used the previous ones.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

There’s no question, Apple has made text selection and editing faster and better with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. With a series of simple gestures and taps, you can now rapidly copy and paste text, and undo or redo what you’ve done.

Only, if you were used to how to do it before, it’s best now to unlearn the old gestures and learn the new ones instead. They’re good, but they’re sufficiently different that it’s frustrating. Plus these new gestures may work fine on an iPad, but they are cramped on an iPhone.

The new gestures that will take you the most time to become familiar with, especially on the smaller screen of an iPhone, are the Undo and Redo ones. To undo something, make a three-finger swipe to the left. So that’s pressing any three fingers onto the glass and immediately swiping to your left. To redo that thing, use a three-finger swipe to the right.

It sounds simple. And once you’ve got used to it, it’s not only simple, it is vastly preferable to the old system where you had to physically shake your iPhone to undo.

But you will need to build up the muscle memory…