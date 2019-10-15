Get $100 iTunes Gift Cards for $85 on eBay

Mitchel Broussard for MacRumors:

PayPal’s Digital Gifts eBay storefront has the latest discount on App Store and iTunes gift cards today, offering the $100 iTunes gift card for $85.

This 15 percent off sale matches previous sales we’ve seen on iTunes gift cards throughout the year, and the sales usually last for a few days, but it could end sooner.

Like previous discounts, you’ll need to have a PayPal account to see the savings and the gift card will be valid only on purchases made in the United States. The card is electronic, so once you place your order you’ll get an email within a few hours with a code that you can use to fill up your Apple ID with the credit.