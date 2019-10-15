Apple releases ‌macOS Catalina‌ Supplemental Update

Apple today released macOS Catalina Supplemental Update which includes installation and reliability improvements, and is recommended for all users.
This update:
• Improves installation reliability of macOS Catalina on Macs with low disk space
• Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations
• Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple iCloud accounts are logged in
• Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline
MacDailyNews Take: It’s snappy!
1 Comment
Stall, resume, stall, resume, stall, resume, stall, fail. That has been my Catalina experience in trying to get this loaded. Fucking lame Apple.