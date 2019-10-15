Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3

Apple today released iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 for compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices.
iOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:
- Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call
- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup
- Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully
- Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch
- Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
iPadOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:
- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating!
1 Comment
This kinda stuff wasn’t caught in beta ??