83% of U.S. teenagers have an Apple iPhone; 86% want an Apple iPhone as their next smartphone

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

A regular survey performed by Piper Jaffray, the “Taking Stock with Teens” report determined 83% of teenagers have an iPhone, the highest level seen by the firm in its research. At this time last year, the same survey discovered 82% owned an iPhone. The intention to get an iPhone as their next device is also very strong, with 86% of respondents saying they wanted Apple’s smartphone, equalling a result seen in the spring. The Apple Watch also saw good form in the survey, acquiring a 20% ownership share, the highest in the results, and with the intention to buy an Apple Watch in the next six months up to 23% from 22% in the spring… For fall 2018, the Apple Watch was owned by 12% of respondents, with an intention to buy by 17%.

MacDailyNews Take: Pure dominance.

There’s hope for this world yet! 🙂

In one of our local high schools, out of roughly 300 students who are known to have a cellphone, three (3!) are known to not have an iPhone (two Androids of unknown make (that the kids hate and keep well-hidden) and one flip phone to be used only for emergency calls). All of the rest have iPhones. Quote from a student: “It’s really bad to be green in Messages.” – MacDailyNews, April 11, 2018

Why would anyone want a slow, green-bubbled, insecure, privacy-invading fake iPhone, when you can have a fast, blue-bubbled, secure, privacy-protecting real iPhone instead?

Only old ignorati handicap themselves with Google tracking devices.

So, what happens to Apple’s smartphone share as these teens grow up, become adults, and have families? — MacDailyNews, October 22, 2018