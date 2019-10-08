83% of U.S. teenagers have an Apple iPhone; 86% want an Apple iPhone as their next smartphone

No Comments
iPhone 11 advances the most popular smartphone in the world with meaningful innovations that touch areas customers see and use every day.
iPhone 11 advances the most popular smartphone in the world with meaningful innovations that touch areas customers see and use every day.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

A regular survey performed by Piper Jaffray, the “Taking Stock with Teens” report determined 83% of teenagers have an iPhone, the highest level seen by the firm in its research. At this time last year, the same survey discovered 82% owned an iPhone.

The intention to get an iPhone as their next device is also very strong, with 86% of respondents saying they wanted Apple’s smartphone, equalling a result seen in the spring.

The Apple Watch also saw good form in the survey, acquiring a 20% ownership share, the highest in the results, and with the intention to buy an Apple Watch in the next six months up to 23% from 22% in the spring… For fall 2018, the Apple Watch was owned by 12% of respondents, with an intention to buy by 17%.

MacDailyNews Take: Pure dominance.

There’s hope for this world yet! 🙂

In one of our local high schools, out of roughly 300 students who are known to have a cellphone, three (3!) are known to not have an iPhone (two Androids of unknown make (that the kids hate and keep well-hidden) and one flip phone to be used only for emergency calls). All of the rest have iPhones. Quote from a student: “It’s really bad to be green in Messages.”MacDailyNews, April 11, 2018

Why would anyone want a slow, green-bubbled, insecure, privacy-invading fake iPhone, when you can have a fast, blue-bubbled, secure, privacy-protecting real iPhone instead?

Only old ignorati handicap themselves with Google tracking devices.

So, what happens to Apple’s smartphone share as these teens grow up, become adults, and have families?MacDailyNews, October 22, 2018

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,