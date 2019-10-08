Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video features, interface leaked from Apple Store iPad

Christopher Close for HomeKit Hero:

HomeKit Secure Video, Apple’s solution for adding HomeKit connected camera recordings and alerts to the Home App was announced at this years WWDC conference in June, has yet to materialize, even with the release of iOS 13.

However, it appears that the feature may be further along thanks to a video posted today to YouTube which shows off the feature in motion.

Spotted by Zachary Truskowski, a demonstration iPad in an undisclosed Apple Store features an interactive Home App which includes HomeKit Secure Video. Zachary was able to grab a screen recording from the iPad, which shows off the feature complete with example footage.