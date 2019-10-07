Steelers Ben Roethlisberger fined $5000 for wearing Apple Watch on sidelines of NFL game

Adam Schefter for ESPN:

Ben Roethlisberger’s first game back on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ sideline since undergoing elbow surgery was painful — in the wallet.

The NFL fined Roethlisberger $5,000 for a uniform violation because the star quarterback wore an Apple Watch when the Steelers hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, sources told ESPN.

Roethlisberger is said to be “livid” about the fine and is appealing it, according to sources. But NFL rules ban all electric devices that transmit messaging…

With Roethlisberger unable to use his right arm, his wife dressed him for the Monday night game and strapped the Apple Watch on his left wrist.