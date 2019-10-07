Steelers Ben Roethlisberger fined $5000 for wearing Apple Watch on sidelines of NFL game

Ben Roethlisberger’s first game back on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ sideline since undergoing elbow surgery was painful — in the wallet.
The NFL fined Roethlisberger $5,000 for a uniform violation because the star quarterback wore an Apple Watch when the Steelers hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, sources told ESPN.
Roethlisberger is said to be “livid” about the fine and is appealing it, according to sources. But NFL rules ban all electric devices that transmit messaging…
With Roethlisberger unable to use his right arm, his wife dressed him for the Monday night game and strapped the Apple Watch on his left wrist.
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, please. Of course, Big Ben needs to be able to keep the time!
If there’s proof of him using his Apple Watch to message then fine him; no problem there. If not, the NFL should simply issue a reminder warning league-wide that you have to take off that Apple Watch that’s second nature to wear all the time when on the sidelines.
11 Comments
“I didn’t know it was an Apple Watch.” This guy is totally ready to be a Democrat politician.
Better that than Republicans who continue to think Trump has done nothing wrong 🙂
Better than democrats who lied about Russians, lied about collusion, lied about Smollet, lied about the Covington kids, lied about the economy, lied about black unemployment rates, lied about, well, just about everything imaginable for the past three years. I’ve got pages of this, though, I’m simply tired of typing.
…and think we have 10 yrs remaining before the planetary-no-return.
Try rehab.
1) Politics has nothing to do with this post.
2) You made an error. It would be Democratic politician, not Democrat politician.
3) Ben Roethlisberger is a friend of Donald Trump. They have golfed together.
Excepting for the fact there’s nothing democratic about a party exposed for denying their supporters a fair chance to name a candidate of their choosing (hello, DNC? Bernie?), the party of “SIT DOWN, SHUT UP AND OBEY!” lost the title “Democratic” long ago.
Obviously qualified to be a Republican. Like you.
NFL rules are clear. Sorry but either you follow the rules or you pay the penalty. Doesn’t matter how Big Ben used the device, he’s not allowed to have it on the sideline of a game. Good rule by the way. You know very well that if not for simple clear rules, devices like this can ruin what is supposed to be a straightforward match.
Tmac: every stupid little thing is political to you, isn’t it?
Old news. Ben belated it on his wife! LOL.
Apple should pay the fine for all the free advertising they have received on the issue … Product Placement! 😉