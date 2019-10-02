According to an analysts’ survey conducted in September, 75% of Netflix subscribers surveyed do not intend to subscribe to either Disney+ or Apple TV+.

Michael Sheetz for CNBC:

“Our survey suggests that the majority (~75%) of Netflix subscribers do not intend to subscribe to either Disney+ or Apple TV+. For those that do expect to use one of these offerings, the vast majority expect to also maintain their Netflix subscription,” Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson said.

MacDailyNews Take: If you conducted a survey after Apple unveiled the iPod on October 23, 2001 and before people could experience it for themselves, we bet more than 75% would have said they did not intend to purchase an iPod.

In fact, they each bought at least five of them and they’re still buying them today.

Any purchase/subscription intent survey prior to product/service release is valuable only for comedic purposes after the sales/subscriber figures begin to roll in.