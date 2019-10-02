According to an analysts’ survey conducted in September, 75% of Netflix subscribers surveyed do not intend to subscribe to either Disney+ or Apple TV+.
“Our survey suggests that the majority (~75%) of Netflix subscribers do not intend to subscribe to either Disney+ or Apple TV+. For those that do expect to use one of these offerings, the vast majority expect to also maintain their Netflix subscription,” Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson said.
MacDailyNews Take: If you conducted a survey after Apple unveiled the iPod on October 23, 2001 and before people could experience it for themselves, we bet more than 75% would have said they did not intend to purchase an iPod.
In fact, they each bought at least five of them and they’re still buying them today.
Any purchase/subscription intent survey prior to product/service release is valuable only for comedic purposes after the sales/subscriber figures begin to roll in.
5 Comments
I’m going to be the first to say B.S.!
There is only a few shows on Apples service. I’m only keen on one. Think I’ll keep my Netflix for a while yet.
A much higher percentage than reported will subscribe to AppleTV+, since the first year is free with the purchase of an Apple device. Disney will also get more Netflix subscribers once new Marvel and Star Wars content goes live on their service, and the existing content gets yanked from Netflix.
Well consider that some Netflix users may not have Apple products and therefore not be able to use AppleTV+.
For $60 a year I will be signing up for ATV+. As it happens will be getting a new iPhone so will wait for November and get the service free for a year.
I get what you’re saying MDN, but this is different than the iPod. The iPod was ground breaking in conjunction with iTunes. People who have Netflix already understand streaming and are for the most part satisfied with Netflix.
No one is going to pay for…
Netflix and Apple and Disney and HBO and HULU and APPLE music and Pandora and DC and Apple News and Apple Arcade And CBS while still paying for Internet and regular cable and all the other up and coming channels.
I’ll stick with Netflix and iTunes Store.