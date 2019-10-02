Apple’s Tim Cook files brief with U.S. Supreme Court to support DACA

Alison Denisco Rayome for CNET:
On Wednesday, Apple filed a friend of the court brief with the Supreme Court in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, ahead of a Nov. 12 hearing on whether DACA will be terminated.
Though Apple has filed numerous briefs as a company, this is the first time CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People Dierdre O’Brien have signed their names to a brief, an Apple spokesperson said.
Apple currently employs 443 “Dreamers” from more than 25 countries, an increase from 250 “Dreamers” in 2017.
In February, Cook joined more than 100 business leaders including Bezos, Pichai, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey in signing a letter asking Congress to find a legislative solution to protect immigrants covered by DACA.
MacDailyNews Take: A permanent legislative solution would benefit everyone involved.
Obama never had the right to create DACA out of whole cloth. Congress makes the laws, not the executive branch. Trump has full authority to rescind executive memos, as he has done with virtually all of Obama’s.
I don’t have any trouble seeing DACA as lawful. It was simply a direction to federal police and prosecutors that they should use their discretion to deport felons first, then other violent criminals, and so forth, with non-criminal individuals who were brought into the US as minors — and therefore had committed no crime at all — at the very end. If that policy were followed in the real world, where police and prosecutors only have limited resources, the bottom categories would never be reached. Rather than leave those individuals in limbo indefinitely, it was preferable to offer them the ability to survive as productive US residents. The DACA program simply formalized that rational hierarchy in the use of discretion.
The problem with eliminating the program is that it invites the authorities to pick deportees according to caprice, rather than according to a rational hierarchy of priorities. The DACA kids, having already identified themselves, will become the low-hanging fruit that is much easier to find than the actual criminals who should be the focus of attention. Apple has a legitimate interest in protecting hundreds of its productive employees, who represent a pool of experience that cannot be easily replaced.
The elimination of DACA is just one element in the Administration’s attitude towards legal immigration, which will make life more difficult for American employers like Apple in many other ways.
I have no problem with the kids who were raised as Americans being allowed to stay and become official citizens. My problem is with all of the people pouring in from countries south of the border illegally and creating havoc and undue expense.