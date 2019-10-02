Apple’s Tim Cook files brief with U.S. Supreme Court to support DACA

Alison Denisco Rayome for CNET:

On Wednesday, Apple filed a friend of the court brief with the Supreme Court in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, ahead of a Nov. 12 hearing on whether DACA will be terminated.

Though Apple has filed numerous briefs as a company, this is the first time CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People Dierdre O’Brien have signed their names to a brief, an Apple spokesperson said.

Apple currently employs 443 “Dreamers” from more than 25 countries, an increase from 250 “Dreamers” in 2017.

In February, Cook joined more than 100 business leaders including Bezos, Pichai, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey in signing a letter asking Congress to find a legislative solution to protect immigrants covered by DACA.