Apple’s first retail store in India will be in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex

Rasul Bailay for The Economic Times:

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple Inc. has chosen Mumbai’s Maker Maxity mall, co-owned by Reliance Industries, to open its first company-owned iconic outlet in India, four people familiar with the development told ET. Apple leased around 20,000-25,000 sq ft space spread over three floors in the mall located in the commercial hub of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the sources said.

Apple is importing the fixtures and furniture for the debut outlet and will take about eight months to a year to finish, said the other person.

The upcoming flagship store in BKC will be the largest Apple store in India and will be three times the size of its largest franchisee run 8,000 sq ft outlet in Mumbai.

MacDailyNews Take: It took seemingly forever, but Apple Retail Stores are finally coming to the world’s second-most populous country!

Congrats, India!