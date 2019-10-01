Apple confirms iOS 13 Reminders Mac sync will be fixed with macOS Catalina release

Georgina Torbet for Engadget:

iOS 13 came out a couple of weeks ago, but one thing you may have noticed is that Reminders no longer sync with Macs. Apple has now confirmed that Reminders won’t update until its latest macOS update is made available.

The new version of Reminders for iPhone impressed us with its improvements in iOS 13.1. However, to sync Reminders between an iPhone and a Mac requires macOS 10.15, a.k.a. Catalina, which is released in the coming weeks.