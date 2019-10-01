Apple releasing new iOS 13 developer beta today with Deep Fusion photography for new iPhones

Nilay Patel and Cameron Faulkner for The Verge:

Apple’s Deep Fusion photography system has arrived in the latest developer betas of iOS 13, hopefully hinting that it will ship for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro soon.

Deep Fusion is a new image processing pipeline for medium-light images, which Apple senior VP Phil Schiller called “computational photography mad science” when he introduced it onstage.

Deep Fusion’s is meant to offer a massive step forward in indoor and medium-lighting situations… If it’s as impressive as Apple claims, the iPhone 11 camera will leap even further ahead of the current competition and set a high bar for Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 to clear.