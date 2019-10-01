Apple’s October event: 16-Inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Refresh, and more

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

With last month’s iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 event in the rearview mirror, and several more products in the rumor mill, it is fun to look ahead and speculate about if and when Apple might host an October event this year.

Apple has several rumored products in its pipeline, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard and an all-new design, refreshed iPad Pro models that will possibly sport triple-lens rear camera systems, a refreshed Apple TV, and just maybe the so-called Apple Tags items trackers if they are ready.