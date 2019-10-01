Check out these iPadOS tips and tricks iPad users should know

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

iPadOS, launched last week, offers almost all of the same features as iOS 13, but there are also a handful of new features exclusively designed for the larger screen, which is why Apple split iOS and iPadOS into separate updates.

[Here are] some must-know iPadOS tips and tricks that are useful to those who have updated to iPadOS and want to get more familiar with the changes.

MacDailyNews Take: How did we live without the Floating Keyboard and the new, much more useful Home Screen?

