Apple shares near record as iPhone demand optimism grows

Ryan Vlastelica for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. shares rose on Tuesday, with the iPhone maker returning within striking distance of record levels as optimism grew that the company’s newest iPhone models were seeing strong demand.

Shares rose as much as 1.9%, easily outperforming the broader S&P 500 information technology sector, which was down 0.5%. The gain was just the latest move higher for Apple, which is up more than 17% from an August low and surging nearly 60% from a January low.

At current levels, the stock is about 2.5% below an all-time closing high that was reached about a year ago.

The latest optimism came after positive comments from Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, who spoke with the German newspaper Bild in an article dated Sept. 30. Cook, according to a translated version of the article, said that sales of the iPhone 11 had seen a “very strong start,” and that he “couldn’t be happier” with the launch.