TIME Magazine reviews Apple Watch Series 5: ‘A great wearable, the smartwatch to beat’

Patrick Lucas Austin for TIME Magazine:

When it comes to smartwatches, Apple’s got it on lock. Other wearables exist, but most are pretty hit-or-miss when it comes to the right balance of functionality and performance. And none, no matter your perspective, integrate into the iPhone the way the Apple Watch does… that synergy also explains why the Apple Watch is such a great wearable, and why the $399-and-up Series 5 is a welcome improvement compared to the Series 4.

The Apple Watch is quick, with a huge display and with even more ways to augment your iPhone’s capabilities. That always-on screen is nifty, the new apps are pleasantly utilitarian and mostly health-oriented, and a service like emergency international calling (on the cellular model) is a nice feature to have in a pinch. It’s the smartwatch to beat.