72 hours with Apple’s $699 iPhone 11: It’s great!

No Comments
iPhone 11 advances the most popular smartphone in the world with meaningful innovations that touch areas customers see and use every day.
iPhone 11 advances the most popular smartphone in the world with meaningful innovations that touch areas customers see and use every day.

Ivan Mehta for TNW:

Let’s talk about the biggest upgrade on the [iPhone 11]: the cameras. In one word – stupendous. The main camera has an improved 12-megapixel sensor and it shows. The photos capture little details with fabulous color retention, and they’re full of life.

Also, I want to thank Apple for adding a wide-angle camera as the secondary sensor. It adds so many options to your photography arsenal… Portrait photography is fun again, as shots combined from both cameras add a bigger perspective than portraits taken with main and telephoto sensors in the iPhone Xs. There are more details and better edge detection in these photos. Animal and object detection is a welcome addition as well.

Overall, the iPhone 11 experience till now has been quite enjoyable and I can see why most people would want to save $300 or more by getting this version instead of the Pros. Apple‘s done a good job with this.

MacDailyNews Take: Check out the photo examples in Mehta’s full article!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,