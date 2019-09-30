72 hours with Apple’s $699 iPhone 11: It’s great!

Ivan Mehta for TNW:

Let’s talk about the biggest upgrade on the [iPhone 11]: the cameras. In one word – stupendous. The main camera has an improved 12-megapixel sensor and it shows. The photos capture little details with fabulous color retention, and they’re full of life.

Also, I want to thank Apple for adding a wide-angle camera as the secondary sensor. It adds so many options to your photography arsenal… Portrait photography is fun again, as shots combined from both cameras add a bigger perspective than portraits taken with main and telephoto sensors in the iPhone Xs. There are more details and better edge detection in these photos. Animal and object detection is a welcome addition as well.

Overall, the iPhone 11 experience till now has been quite enjoyable and I can see why most people would want to save $300 or more by getting this version instead of the Pros. Apple‘s done a good job with this.