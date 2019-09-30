Apple releases iOS 13.1.2

Apple today released iOS 13.1.2 which includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

• Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

• Fixes an issue where the flashlight may not activate

• Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

• Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

• Address an issue where Bluetooth mat disconnect on certain vehicles

For more information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support/apple/com/kb/HT201222

  3. Ever since iOS 13 came out I CONSTANTLY get “iOS 13.1.2 failed verification because you are no longer connected to the internet”.

    And I AM connected to the internet.

    Another epic fail with Tim Cook. It never ends with this turd.

    Sh!tcan Tim Cook!

      1. Ian: So this is your idea of common decency? Defending the Apple shit show by insulting users who are experiencing real problems? Get a life fanboy.

        Alan: take your phone to an Apple Store fir a diagnosis. 9 times out of 10 they tell me to back up my iPhone (I use a Mac for all backups), then wipe the iphone and restore from backup. pretty crude but that is the new Apple. good luck.

        1. Please, that’s been the common fix since the iPhone was released 12 years ago. Yes, while Steve Jobs was alive and well and fully in command. I’m absolutely no Apple apologist but this persistent myth that Apple of old never effed up drives me absolutely bonkers. My first Mac was an SE so I’ve been around. Trust me, new Apple = old Apple.

