Apple releases iOS 13.1.2

Apple today released iOS 13.1.2 which includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

• Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

• Fixes an issue where the flashlight may not activate

• Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

• Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

• Address an issue where Bluetooth mat disconnect on certain vehicles

For more information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support/apple/com/kb/HT201222