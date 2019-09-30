Apple releases iPadOS 13.1.2

Iindustry analysts anticipate that the Apple Watch Series 5 watch will extend Apple’s leadership position in the smartwatch market…
Soon it may be easier to get your hands on a cable that looks just like a legitimate Apple lightning cable, but which actually lets you remotely take over a computer…
Apple was denied relief for tariffs on five Chinese-made components for the upcoming Mac Pro computer, even after the company announced it was keeping some assembly operations in Austin, Texas…
eGobbler, the prolific threat actor behind malvertising campaigns with a history of compromising adverts in their hundreds of millions in a matter of hours…
If you’re not running macOS Catalina yet (the new OS will be finalized and released in October), you can open each link in a new tab and save each image for the full resolution version…
Apple News+, a new subscription service that brings together over 150 popular magazines and leading newspapers into a convenient and curated experience…
Apple today released watchOS 6.0.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 which…
Apple today released iOS 13.1.2 which includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone…
Let’s talk about the biggest upgrade on the iPhone 11: the cameras. In one word – stupendous…
I’m meeting Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, along with Kevin Lynch, Vice President of Technology and Sumbul Desai…
4 Comments
Does anyone else not get the badge on System Preferences when apps are available for updates?
I get the badge for apps but I don’t get the badge for an incoming new email.
Over in the iPad musician groups lots of problem with iPadOS 13.1 with audio software. This OS was not ready for release.