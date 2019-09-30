Apple releases iPadOS 13.1.2

4 Comments

Apple today released iPadOS 13.1.2 which includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:

• Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

• Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

For more information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support/apple/com/kb/HT201222

4 Comments

    2. Apple roll out updates marginally “these days” they don’t push it to all users at once, when it is available sure, any user can go find it in settings but you won’t (be nagged) see the badge number until they are satisfied with user metrics across a large install base. Reading bullshit MDN takes such as “It’s snappy!” should never be believed because MDN don’t largely use or own Apple devices. If you read news here they are preying on you typically earning more dollars than the average bear. MDN are factually bottom
      feeders across the entire Apple new domain.

      Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: