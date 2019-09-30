Apple releases watchOS 6.0.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5

Apple today released watchOS 6.0.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 which optimizes performance, provides security updates, and contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

• Resolves an issue where the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face does not speak time

• Addresses an issue where the calendar complication may not display events

• Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Apple also released watchOS 5.3.2 for Apple Watch Series 3.

watchOS 6 is currently compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 will support watchOS 6 later this year.