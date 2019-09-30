Apple launches Apple News+, an immersive magazine and news reading experience, in the UK and Australia

Apple News+, a new subscription service that brings together over 150 popular magazines and leading newspapers into a convenient and curated experience within the Apple News app, is now available to UK and Australian readers.

Apple News+ presents the best and most relevant publications to meet any range of interests from renowned British publications such as The Times and The Sunday Times, Cosmopolitan UK, Elle UK, Esquire UK, FourFourTwo, Empire, Hello!, Cyclist and Grazia, as well as several US newspapers, magazines and digital outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Businessweek, National Geographic, Rolling Stone, Vox and more.

“Apple News+ offers hundreds of the world’s most popular publications, all discoverable through personalised and curated recommendations,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News in a statement. “The quality of the journalism, the beautiful photography, the stunning live covers and custom-designed articles in this collection are second to none.”

Apple News+ subscribers can access current and past issues and individual articles from magazines and digital outlets such as Cosmopolitan UK, Cyclist, Elle UK, Empire, Esquire UK, EVO, Grazia, Heat, Hello!, House Beautiful, Men’s Health UK, Women’s Health UK, MoneyWeek, Q: The Biggest Music Magazine, and FourFourTwo.

Apple News+ subscribers can access current and past issues and individual articles from magazines such as Vogue Australia, Harper’s Bazaar Australia, Australian Women’s Health, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Elle, GQ Australia, Australian Men’s Health and Delicious. Australian subscribers can also access international newspapers and magazines including The Wall Street Journal (US), Los Angeles Times (US), The Times (UK), The Sunday Times (UK), Forbes (US), Esquire (US), Rolling Stone (US), National Geographic (US), New York Magazine (US), The Hollywood Reporter (US), Empire (UK) and Grazia (UK).

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, UK and Aussie newspaper and magazine lovers!