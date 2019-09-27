Apple to bring feature-length movies to theaters, prior to release on Apple TV+

Apple is looking into bringing feature-length films to theaters before releasing them on their Apple TV+ streaming service, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

One of Apple’s first theatrical releases, aimed for mid-2020, will be Academy Award-winner Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, the WSJ said. The company’s moves are similar to those of Amazon.com Inc.’s, which started releasing films in 2015.

MacDailyNews Take: In order to qualify for awards which help greatly to sell content, a theater run is required.