Apple Watch shipments expected to expand 21.8% to 34 million units in 2020

Sammi Huang and Steve Shen for DigiTimes:

Propelled by the availability of Apple Watch 5 and other brands’ new models, as well as price reductions of older Apple Watch devices, global smartwatch shipments are expected to grow 28.6% on year to 80.55 million units in 2020, up from 62.63 million units in 2019, according to Topology Research Institute (TRI).

Shipments of Apple Watch alone are likely to expand 21.8% on year to 34 million units in 2020, from 27.9 million in 2019, and shipments of non-Apple smartwatches will increase 34% on year in 2020, TRI said.