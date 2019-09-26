With ultra-wideband, Apple is looking at big expansion of HomeKit

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

A future version of HomeKit could provide the ability to control items at a socket level depending on where the user is, with Apple investigating the possibility of making electrical outlets that can provide granular control of power to devices, as well as knowing the location of nearby smartphones, tablets, and other items.

HomeKit relies on all of the devices connecting to a central network, but while it does provide some level of geolocational awareness in its settings, it isn’t granular enough to function on a per-room basis. Being able to determine a finer position of the user within a building could enable more advanced features, such as turning on lights or fans in a room when the user enters it.

In a patent application published by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday titled “Modular Wall Unit System,” Apple seemingly intends to do just that, by taking advantage of the outlets, fixtures, and fittings within a home or building.