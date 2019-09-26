U.S. iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro sales are strong in U.S. with longer wait times than 2018

Analysts at UBS say that Apple’s 2019 iPhones are off to a strong start in U.S. sales as the firm’s data suggests customers may have to wait longer to get hold of the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro models than customers did for the 2018 releases…

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

After observing a “general bias” to the downside for iPhone sales from other analysts, the investor note from UBS seen by AppleInsider indicates the data does “not suggest the type of short-falls in sales that we saw last year.” UBS reckons it is due to “more modest expectations from Apple” and its supply chain for 2019.

On the subject of availability, using data from the first five days after launch suggests there are longer wait times for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro than the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, with supply for the iPhone 11 “much more modest” despite having a lower average selling price versus the iPhone XR.

In the first five days, availability in the US for the 2019 models is longer compared to last year…