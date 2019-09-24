Mysterious AVID issue knocks out trash can Mac Pros across Hollywood

Janko Roettgers for Variety:

Film and TV editors across Los Angeles were sweating Monday evening as their workstations were refusing to reboot… Social media reports suggested that the issue was widespread among users of Mac Pro computers running older versions of Apple’s operating system as well as AVID’s Media Composer software.

From what I gather there’s a massive failure of Macs with iLok/Avid that’s happening all over right now. A lot of L.A. post shops and people out on shows having their Macs slowly crash and wont boot again. Engineers are looking in to it. Don’t shut your machine off. #postchat — Matt Penn (@mattpenndotcom) September 24, 2019

BIG ALERT tonight regarding #Apple, and #MacOS running on the can. DO NOT SHUT DOWN!! #AvidEditors #Avid Apparently something is corrupting one of the UNIX root level folders. Back up everything, not just on the servers is you are in a connected environment. Refer to below FB pg pic.twitter.com/iLlfHVRfmp — MarcusPun (@MarcusPun) September 24, 2019

Some analysis by affected users seemed to suggest that the outage… [is caused] by a recent software update that may have corrupted some data, with some suggesting a OS X reinstall that keeps the existing data to restart the machine. Either way, it’s a good idea for anyone running AVID software on a Mac to back up all data right away.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

There are mixed messages about the variables involved, but there are reports of macOS 10.11 to 10.14 inclusive being affected… Isolated reports suggest machines are “slowly crashing,” but most seem to be referring to reboot failures on startup or after a deliberate restart. This suggests that most people can avoid the problem by not shutting down or restarting machines. The advice for anyone using Mac Pros running Avid is to do an immediate backup to protect your work, and not shut down/restart until more is known.

MacDailyNews Take: Back up and hold on as we’re fairly sure Apple and AVID are aware and already working on an issue as pressing as this.