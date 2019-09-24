The ultra-wide camera in the iPhone 11 models is fixed-focus, does not support RAW capture

<a href=”https://www.dpreview.com/news/6137710561/the-ultra-wide-camera-in-the-iphone-11-models-is-fixed-focus-doesn-t-support-raw-capture” target=_new” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Gannon Burgett for Digital Photography Review:

Last week, Apple debuted its new iPhone 11 devices, all three of which feature an ultra-wide camera module. This marks the first time Apple has put an ultra-wide camera in an iOS device and with the new camera comes all-new capabilities and shooting modes.

Revealed by Halide developer Ben Sandofsky, the ultra-wide camera has a fixed-focus lens and doesn’t offer any RAW photo output. The reasoning isn’t yet known, but as noted by a number of responses to Sandofsky’s tweet, it’s possible the reason for not offering RAW output from the ultra-wide camera is due to the barrel distortion present in the uncorrected images from the ultra-wide camera.