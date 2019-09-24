New things to try first when you upgrade to iPadOS 13

Last week, Apple debuted its new iPhone 11 devices, all three of which feature an ultra-wide camera module…
Film and TV editors across Los Angeles were sweating Monday evening as their workstations were refusing to reboot…
The Apple Watch 4 and later contains a sensor that is continually looking out for the wearer suffering a hard fall…
Apple’s new MacBook Pro featuring ultra-narrow bezel to accommodate a 16-inch screen is in production with Taiwan’s Quanta Computer as its sole assembler…
Future MacBooks could be made even thinner by using a slimmer keyboard, by switching out the butterfly mechanism for one where the keys are positioned much closer to the circuit board…
Google, owned by Alphabet is launching a subscription-based mobile game service this week. Known as Play Pass, the service allows users of Android devices…
India’s lower corporate tax rate will help its smartphone industry expand, fuel research and development (R&D) investment and attract higher-value component makers…
Buyer interest in Apple’s latest iPhone lineup is lower than last year despite a more affordable price, an annual survey found…
Apple’s beta testing continues unabated as the company makes available the first developer test version…
Is AppleCare worth the price? Is AppleCare good value?