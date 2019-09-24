New things to try first when you upgrade to iPadOS 13

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

iPad OS and iOS 13.1 ship September 24. When you upgrade your tablet to the new operating system, here are some of the best new features you’ll want to try.

First visit a website. Visit a website in Safari. You may not notice much, but you will be accessing the full Desktop site, just like when using Safari on a Mac.

Now open SlideOver: Try this: Open an app in SlideOver. Then open another. Keep doing it….