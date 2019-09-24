Hey, 2019, Apple isn’t finished with you yet!

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Call this a hunch…

I’m hearing the brilliant improvements Apple is making, but just like when it made its move to 64-bit chips, I keep hearing an echo in the background.

I can’t hear what the echo is saying, but I can hear it there.

In the background.

If you feel that then beyond the context and content of what Apple is saying, it feels like the company is laying the ground for something that’s to come.

AR. VR. AI?

Something else?

I’m not sure, but I do think Apple has a 2020 vision. And will set a few more building blocks toward that vision before the end of 2019.