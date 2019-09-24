Apple releases iOS 13.1

Apple today released iOS 13.1 which includes bug fixes and improvements, including AirDrop with Ultra Wideband technology on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, suggested automations in the Shortcuts app, and the ability to share ETA in Maps.

AirDrop

• Ability to select who you want to AirDrop to by pointing from one iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max to another using the new U1 chip with Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness

Shortcuts

• Suggested automations in the Gallery personalized to your daily routine

• Personal and home automations for automatically running shortcuts based on triggers

• Home app support for shortcuts as advanced actions in the Automation tab

Maps

• Share ETA to send your estimated time of arrival while your route is in progress

Battery Health

• Optimized battery charging to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged

• Performance management feature for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down, including the option to disable this feature if an unexpected shutdown occurs

• Notifications for when Battery Health is unable to verify if a new, genuine Apple battery is in iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and later

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

• Adds a link to the Me tab in Find My to allow a guest to sign in and locate a missing device

• Includes notifications for when the display on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple display in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

• Addresses issues in Mail that could cause incorrect download counts, missing senders and subjects, difficulty selecting or flagging threads, duplicate notifications or overlapping fields

• Fixes an issue in Mail that may prevent background downloading of email messages

• Addresses an issue that could prevent Memoji from correctly tracking facial expressions in Messages

• Fixes an issue where photos might not display in the Messages details view

• Fixes an issue in Reminders that prevented some users from sharing iCloud lists

• Resolves an issue in Notes where Exchange notes may not show up in search results

• Addresses an issue in Calendar where birthday events could appear multiple times

• Addresses an issue that could prevent third-party sign in screens from appearing in the Files app

• Fixes an issue that could cause Camera orientation to appear rotated when swiping to it from the Lock screen

• Addresses an issue that could cause the display to sleep while interacting with the Lock screen

• Resolves issues where app icons could appear as blank or as a different app on the Home screen

• Resolves an issue that could prevent supported wallpapers from switching appearances when changing between Light and Dark modes

• Addresses stability issues when signing out of iCloud from Passwords & Accounts in Settings

• Fixes an issue where signing in to update Apple ID settings could fail repeatedly

• Fixes an issue that could prevent the device from vibrating when connecting to a charger

• Addresses an issue that could cause people and groups in the Share Sheet to appear blurred

• Fixes an issue that could prevent alternate words from displaying when tapping on a misspelled word

• Resolves an issue where multilingual typing could stop working

• Addresses an issue that could prevent switching back to the QuickType keyboard after using a third-party keyboard

• Fixes an issue that could prevent the edit menu from appearing when selecting text

• Fixes an issue where Siri may not read Messages in CarPlay

• Addresses an issue that could prevent sending a message using third party messaging apps in CarPlay

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

