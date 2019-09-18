S5 chip powering Apple Watch Series 5 is identical to S4 in Apple Watch Series 4

After perusing Xcode code, developer Steve Troughton-Smith has confirmed that Apple’s S5 processor in the Apple Watch Series 5 is identical to the S4 processor in the Apple Watch Series 4, with no performance improvements.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

That’s not a surprise as Apple mentioned no changes to the chip during its September 10 event and there’s no mention of speed or performance increases in the Apple Watch marketing materials, but it’s useful to have confirmation. Internally, the Apple Watch Series 5 is using an updated display that allows for always-on functionality, there’s a new compass feature, and 32GB storage, but otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 5 appears to use the same internal components as the Series 4.

According to Xcode, Apple Watch Series 5 has the same generation CPU/GPU as the Apple Watch Series 4; I guess the only changes are a gyro and 32GB of NAND? The plus side of that is that we won't have to worry about watchOS being slower on the Series 4 than on a brand new model — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 18, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: As suspected, but now confirmed, and not a big deal as the S4 has been plenty powerful enough to handle everything we’ve thrown at our Apple Watches over the past year!