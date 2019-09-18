Apple applies to trademark ‘Slofie’

“Slofies” are Apple’s name for slow-motion selfies, a feature that’s new to the iPhone 11 models.

On Friday, Apple applied for a US trademark on “Slofie,” potentially giving the company control over the word’s usage.

Slofies are Apple’s name for slow-motion selfies, a feature that’s new to the iPhone 11 models. The phones’ front camera can now record video at 120 frames per second, which when slowed down, results in a crisp slow-motion effect.

Apple is applying for a trademark on slofies in connection with “downloadable computer software for use in capturing and recording video.” That means this trademark seems to be more about preventing other companies from making slofie-branded camera apps than it is about limiting popular usage of this totally made-up word.