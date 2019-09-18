The Verge reviews Apple Watch Series 5: ‘The best smartwatch; in a completely different league’

Compared to the Series 4, the Series 5 has only a few minor updates. Chief among them is a new always-on screen. Compared to the rest of the smartwatch market, the Apple Watch Series 5 is in a completely different league.
I love the always-on screen on the Series 5. Apple’s implementation is better than other smartwatches I’ve used for two reasons: it legitimately doesn’t hurt the battery life as much, and Apple keeps a little color visible in ambient mode…
It’s as if the Apple Watch is in high school and taking AP courses while everybody else is repeating the 7th grade for the third time. Sure, the Apple Watch Series 5 hasn’t reached anything close to its full potential yet, but right now, this thing is an overachiever.
It’s an Apple Watch.
MacDailyNews Take: “The best smartwatch” sums up Apple Watch Series 5 perfectly well!
4 Comments
does anybody know if the compass is software and will work on series 4 with watch os6?
The compass is built in hardware. In fact, Apple’s Watch band fine print specifically mentions, “Some bands contain magnets and may cause interference with Compass on Apple Watch.” So, only the Series 5 has a compass.
Y’know..i really love the Apple Watch but i just don’t wear watches anymore. Because I’m so frickin active I used to totally scratch them badly and end up having to replace them after about a year. And then back in ’07-’08 i started using the iphone and never really needed one again. I see people w/ them all the time or in the store but just can’t get my head around finding the need to actually buy one..someone convince me :))
I get you. They were “slave bracelets” to me as I got older based on my needs to be prompt for my employer (and others), and thrilled to quit wearing one.
However, now that I’m getting oooollld and the watch’s medical monitoring and “help I’ve fallen and can’t get up” capabilities keep improving by leaps and bounds, there’s probably one in my future. The rest of the stuff is more convenience features for me – and my phone, which is nearly always in a pocket or within easy reach, has a universe worth’s more of those than ever existed at any other time in human history, so spoiled enough.
I expect to wait and see until about Series 7 or 8 for that evolving med competence though…. …plenty of other gear has more priority at the moment. There’s a lot to like out there…..