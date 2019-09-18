Should you upgrade to iPhone 11 Pro if you have an iPhone XS?

You might want an iPhone 11 Pro if you have an iPhone XS, and there are very strong reasons to upgrade, but the 2018 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are still great phones. AppleInsider looks at the specific use-cases where you may want to upgrade.

William Gallagher and Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

No question, you will get much better battery life per day with an iPhone 11 Pro than with your iPhone XS, and even more still with an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with three rear cameras. We knew they were coming, we just perhaps didn’t expect them to make the difference that they do… If you know you would visibly benefit from the better cameras, the improved display, the faster processor, and the great battery life, you should upgrade.

MacDailyNews Take: If your tech budget accedes, sell off that old XS or XS Max and apply the proceeds to a new iPhone 11 Pro or, better yet, Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max. You’ll be very glad you did!