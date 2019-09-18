What time will Apple release iOS 13 on Thursday?

iOS 13, Apple’s latest and greatest operating system (and, after using the betas, it truly is a great OS) for your iPhone arrives on Thursday, September 19th.

David Murphy for Lifehacker:

While Apple hasn’t published an official launch time for iOS 13, odds are good that the company will follow the same convention as previous updates. That means the update should go live right around 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, everyone! Apple Watch users can also look for watchOS 6 (Series 3 or newer) on Thursday, too. Apple’s iPadOS 13 and tvOS 13 are due to be released on September 30th.