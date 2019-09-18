Apple: 75% of Apple Watch buyers haven’t owned a previous model

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

I’ve been testing the new $399 Apple Watch Series 5, which launches this Friday. I’ve been testing it for a week, and while it offers marginal upgrades over last year’s model, it’s the new one everyone should buy.

Apple has said that 75% of Apple Watch buyers haven’t owned a previous model. So, unlike iPhones, the story isn’t about whether people should upgrade from last year’s model. It’s about whether there’s enough here to continue to attract folks to the Apple Watch.

The new Series 5 model will help Apple’s wearables business, with a new always-on display that will attract a lot of people, and a compass that can help you find your way around.

I’m making the upgrade because I like the always-on display and the compass for navigating around the city. Some people won’t care about that.

If the $399 starting price is too high, consider the Apple Watch Series 3. It’s not as fast as the Series 5 and lacks some features, but it starts at just $199. That’s a great way to see if the Apple Watch works for you and, if you dig it, you can buy next year’s model.