LG Innotek said to supply 3D Time of Flight modules for Apple’s next-gen iPhones and iPads in 2020

Gijong Lee for The Elec:

LG Innotek will be supplying 3D Time of Flight (ToF) modules for Apple’s next generation iPads and iPhones in 2020, according to industry sources on Sept. 16… ToF is to be applied to the iPad Pros to be launched in March next year, and the iPads set for release later in September.

LG Innotek said the ToF sensors for the iPad modules will come from Japan’s Sony… Sony is also likely to manufacture the ToF sensors for the iPhones as well, for which LG Innotek will be an exclusive supplier. Sony had supplied all the ToF module sensors for the rear cameras of all flagship smartphones launched to date. Sony acquired Belgium sensor firm Soft Kinetic System in 2015 to enter the ToF sensor market.

The ‘direct’ ToF modules developed by LG Innotek are said to be more expensive than existing ‘indirect’ products due to the usage of light-sensitive materials that makes the cameras more precise when filming longer distances.