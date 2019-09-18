Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro cameras are the best ever on a smartphone

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced smartphones ever, feature a triple-camera cluster
Daniel Howley, Technology Editor, Yahoo Finance:

Apple’s new iPhones are here, and outside of their drastically improved batteries, and faster performance, the biggest upgrades to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are their cameras. And boy, are they something special.

I took the iPhone 11 Pro out on the town to give its camera a test drive, and the results show that Apple now has the best cameras of any smartphone. They’re foolproof, capture gorgeous photos and videos, and are loaded with features that are approachable and functional.

MacDailyNews Take: ‘Tis very nice to see Apple’s iPhones being lauded for their superior cameras once again!

