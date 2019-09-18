Macworld reviews Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac review: Metal makes this one for the gamers

With Parallels Desktop, you can run Windows, Linux and other popular operating systems and applications on your Mac without rebooting. Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac includes: Support for DirectX 11, leveraging macOS Catalina innovations, additional Mac integration points, new virtualized hardware, performance increases and lots more.

J.R. Bookwalter for Macworld:

For those who spend as much time in a Windows virtual machine as they do native macOS, Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac is a godsend thanks to support for Apple’s hardware-accelerated Metal graphics API, which replaces aging OpenGL. As a result, Parallels now supports Windows applications that rely on DirectX 11, while offering improved performance for DirectX 9 and DirectX 10 as well.

The adoption of Metal is noteworthy for PC gamers and CAD software users… Particularly for those running macOS Catalina on recent Macs, games like Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and Madden NFL 19 will now run nearly as well as they do on a real Windows PC.

Formerly incompatible 3D graphics software like Autodesk 3ds Max not only launches but runs surprisingly well considering how GPU-intensive it can be.