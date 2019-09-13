iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max now available to order, starting at $699

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max which come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green are now available for pre-order and will be in stores beginning Friday, September 20th.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are now available to order on Apple.com and at most carrier partners. Whilst stocks last, the first preorders are due to deliver on September 20. The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 starts at $699, 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro for $999, and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max for $1099. Each model comes with 64 GB as the base storage option, with 256 GB and 512 GB capacities upgrade options available.

MacDailyNews Take: Success! How about you?