Apple’s iPhone 11 vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max

Mitchel Broussard for MacRumors:
Although they look very similar, the iPhone 11 is made with an aluminum frame and both the front and back are made of glass. The iPhone 11 Pro has the same glass build as the iPhone 11, but with a premium matte finish on the back of the device. Instead of an aluminum frame, its frame is made of stainless steel.
At $999 for entry-level pricing, the iPhone 11 Pro has the same great camera of the pricier 11 Pro Max models, along with the OLED display and improved battery life compared to the previous generation.
Still, those advantages might not be worth the $300 upcharge from the entry-level iPhone 11, which still offers a solid camera, Face ID, a True Tone LCD display, and more color options. Because of this, the $699 64GB iPhone 11 will likely remain a more popular option among most 2019 iPhone buyers.
MacDailyNews Take: As expected and intended, iPhone 11 will be the mass market iPhone for this cycle. iPhone 11 Pro is for those who prefer a smaller premium iPhone and for whom battery life is not a concern. Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max, our choice and what we’ll be ordering, is the new King of All iPhones with it’s sumptuous 6.5-inch, 2688 x 1242 resolution, 458 PPI OLED display and the longest battery life in an iPhone (up to five hours more than our current iPhone XS Max units)!
4 Comments
256GB storage vs 512GB which should be 1TB due to the huge amount of storage space that’ll be needed to store a few 60fps 4K videos.
Apple has lost it’s collective mind. 999 and up to make and receive phone calls. NO!
These new devices are cameras with a phone in them. As a camera the design sucks. Apple removed the computer from its name, so they should feel free to build a camera and not make it seem related to other compute devices. How has this generation of iPhone improved the telephone call?
Apple’s phone competitors are realizing it doesn’t take 1000 dollars to provide a great device. The target is $350 for all the bells and whistles.
Tell us how many hours the battery will last, not that it lasts 5 hours longer than the other one!
Exactly because I don’t get 10 hours on XS max now