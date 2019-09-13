Apple’s high-end iPhone 11 Pro and flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max began selling out shortly after preorders started

Shortly after pre-orders for Apple’s new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models went live, supplies of the new higher-end iPhone 11 Pro models began to sell out, with September 20th launch day shipping no longer available for many colors and capacities.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Most iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models in the midnight green color went first, suggesting it is the most popular color this year. At this time, most new Pro models in midnight green will ship in late September to early October. Space Gray, Silver, and Gold iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models are also selling out quickly with many colors and capacities across several carriers now unavailable for launch day delivery. Gold devices are still in stock along with a few Silver and Space Gray, but it looks like all available supply will soon be exhausted.

MacDailyNews Take: Did you get your order in? If so, please let us know your shipping date below. If not, hurry because the faster you get your preorder in, the sooner you’ll (eventually) get your new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max unit(s)!