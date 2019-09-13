Apple’s high-end iPhone 11 Pro and flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max began selling out shortly after preorders started

Shortly after pre-orders for Apple’s new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models went live, supplies of the new higher-end iPhone 11 Pro models began to sell out, with September 20th launch day shipping no longer available for many colors and capacities.
Most iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models in the midnight green color went first, suggesting it is the most popular color this year. At this time, most new Pro models in midnight green will ship in late September to early October.
Space Gray, Silver, and Gold iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models are also selling out quickly with many colors and capacities across several carriers now unavailable for launch day delivery. Gold devices are still in stock along with a few Silver and Space Gray, but it looks like all available supply will soon be exhausted.
MacDailyNews Take: Did you get your order in? If so, please let us know your shipping date below. If not, hurry because the faster you get your preorder in, the sooner you’ll (eventually) get your new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max unit(s)!
I’m getting my midnight green iPhone 11 Pro Max 256Gb on Sept 20!
Monday 13 September
Sept 20, SG256Pro
Space Gray, 512GB, pick up at my scheduled time on Sept 20.
Midnight green 11 Pro Max on Sept 20th, here!
Easiest transaction I’ve had in a while. I pre-qual’d earlier on the Upgrade Program and only had to wait for the Store to come online shortly after 7:00 A.M. CDT. Once the Store opened it was maybe two clicks and the 11 Pro Max 512 in Midnight Green will be here on the 20th.
I know it’s a state of perpetual renting but between my wife and I we have every model from the 3G to the 6 sitting in a drawer. Less hassle to rent it for a year and send it back for the latest one. Wish Apple would do that with all their products now that they’re back to upgrading them in a timely manner.
Sept 20, Green 256Pro
Ordered 30 minutes in and getting my Max in silver 256 on Sept. 20
Midnight Green iPhone 11Pro 256 GB delivery on Sept.20
Space Grey iPhone 11 ProMax 512gb delivery Sept.20