Apple as a service: One day you’ll rent it all

Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld:

With iPhone 11 ordering beginning today, the world may be waiting to join the iPhone Upgrade Program, and it is becoming clear Apple is slowly but inexorably moving to a business model in which its products and services are available for a monthly fee… Apple gets an income it can predict. You get access for a price you can (I hope) more easily afford, and the platform remains unfragmented. That’s a win/win.

MacDailyNews Take: As we just wrote on Wednesday here and here:

$99 per month gets you an iPhone and every Apple service. Presented like that, it’d be insanely irresistible. And every “new to iPhone” customer will immediately and irrevocably be steeped in Apple’s Hotel California ecosystem… We bet if Apple offered iPhones along with services bundled into one monthly fee – offer tick boxes for Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud Storage, etc. – they’d have a winning sales strategy (Apple Prime) on their hands!