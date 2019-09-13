Apple’s iOS 13 flaw exposes all your contacts data on iPhone

Killian Bell for Cult of Mac:

A newly-discovered flaw in iOS 13 lets anyone access your contacts without your passcode.

It takes just a few simple steps to bypass your iPhone’s lockscreen and see every phone number, email address, and physical address you have saved. But a fix is already on the way…

The iOS 13.1 update, already available to registered developers, eliminates the issue… Apple plans to release this to everyone on September 30.